Caption Management LLC Invests $3.25 Million in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $68,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $113.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.44. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.88 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties.

