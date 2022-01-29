Caption Management LLC Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solitude Financial Services increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,999 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

NYSE:BUD opened at $62.88 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.45.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

