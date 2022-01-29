Caption Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.92.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $228.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $438.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

