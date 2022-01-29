Caption Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 94,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,648,000 after acquiring an additional 64,514 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,397,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $113.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.44. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.88 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

