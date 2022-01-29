Caption Management LLC Reduces Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Caption Management LLC lowered its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,113 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AES by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,216 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AES by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,598,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,760,000 after buying an additional 2,275,647 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AES by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,973,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,541,000 after buying an additional 1,942,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AES by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,051,000 after buying an additional 1,866,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in AES by 10,233.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,577,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000,000 after buying an additional 1,562,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

AES opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

