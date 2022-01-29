Caption Management LLC Sells 31,003 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Caption Management LLC decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,003 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after purchasing an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,229,000 after purchasing an additional 131,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.44. The company has a market capitalization of $192.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

