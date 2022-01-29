Caption Management LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,802 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Woodward by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,061,000 after buying an additional 49,473 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

WWD stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

