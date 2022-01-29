Caption Management LLC Takes Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,000. Caption Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ambarella at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Ambarella by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 8.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Ambarella by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $129.50 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -156.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.20.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $908,678.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

