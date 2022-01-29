Caption Management LLC Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 64.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 45,180 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Corteva by 19.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,166,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

