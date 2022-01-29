Caption Management LLC Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.19.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $262.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $61.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

