Caption Management LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,393,000 after acquiring an additional 157,132 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 645.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,386 shares of company stock worth $6,485,801 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.92.

Visa stock opened at $228.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.43 and its 200-day moving average is $222.27. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

