Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Cap of $35.71 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $35.71 billion and $890.42 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002796 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.14 or 0.00187015 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00029133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00028737 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.94 or 0.00391526 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00070927 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,027,415,099 coins and its circulating supply is 33,566,359,247 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.