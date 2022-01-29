CargoX (CXO) Market Cap Hits $36.34 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One CargoX coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CargoX has traded up 24% against the US dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $36.34 million and $74,124.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00042892 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00109107 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CXO is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

