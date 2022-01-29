Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Down 50.1% in January

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the December 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS CABGY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.81. 64,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.