Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

