Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,439,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,982 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.17% of Carrier Global worth $74,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 40.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

CARR opened at $46.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 23.90%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

