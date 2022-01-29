Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,534 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Carvana worth $283,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 648.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $145.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $130.25 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.68 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.21.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.74.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

