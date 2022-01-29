Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will post $103.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.80 million and the highest is $104.00 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $120.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $400.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $401.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $436.57 million, with estimates ranging from $425.90 million to $450.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

CASA opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $351.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Casa Systems by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.