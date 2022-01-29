Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU) Short Interest Update

Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NASDAQ CCAIU remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Friday. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,633. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06. Cascadia Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAIU. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,612,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $14,612,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $14,612,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $7,232,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $7,269,000.

