Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 655.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $187.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.39 and a 1-year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.