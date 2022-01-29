Casper (CSPR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.34 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Casper has a market cap of $277.16 million and $7.34 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00048878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.82 or 0.06780504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,168.69 or 1.00124017 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Casper’s total supply is 10,634,463,959 coins and its circulating supply is 3,144,332,773 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

