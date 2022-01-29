Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend payment by 6.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $562.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16. Cass Information Systems has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $48.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

