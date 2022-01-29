Castle (CSTL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a market cap of $11,910.28 and approximately $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00253043 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007176 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000771 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00018029 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Castle Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

