Castle (CSTL) Trading 40% Lower Over Last Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Castle has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $11,937.91 and $4.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.72 or 0.00253646 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015191 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007642 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000727 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00017846 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.