Cat Token (CAT) Market Cap Reaches $1.05 Million

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, Cat Token has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Cat Token has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $3,856.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.52 or 0.00289904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002127 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000618 BTC.

About Cat Token

Cat Token (CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Cat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

