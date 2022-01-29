Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.43

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and traded as low as $3.83. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 64,885 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

