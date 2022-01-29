Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTLT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,007,724 shares of company stock valued at $388,852,580. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Catalent by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $51,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTLT stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.01. Catalent has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

