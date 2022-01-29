Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,057 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.45% of Celanese worth $73,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Celanese by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Celanese by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $153.18 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $115.42 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

