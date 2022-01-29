Celo (CELO) Price Hits $3.12 on Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $39.14 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celo has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.12 or 0.00008294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00049189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.50 or 0.06765893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00054936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,616.86 or 0.99867151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006860 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,111,233 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

