CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,695,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,220,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.09% of CEMEX worth $220,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,969,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,672,000 after buying an additional 796,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,493,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,548,000 after buying an additional 85,464 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 38.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,587,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,573,000 after buying an additional 2,367,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 90.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after buying an additional 3,042,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartica Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at about $50,820,000. Institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.24. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.74.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

