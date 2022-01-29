Centaur One Day Trading Volume Hits $299,314.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $299,314.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00108821 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,375,000 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

