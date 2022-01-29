Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of Centene stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. Centene has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,090 shares of company stock worth $7,791,675. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $8,219,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $932,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.