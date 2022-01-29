Centric Cash (CNS) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Centric Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000827 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00066983 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Coin Profile

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

