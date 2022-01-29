Centric Swap Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centric Swap has traded up 39.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.85 or 0.06764842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00055432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,071.53 or 0.99908064 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

