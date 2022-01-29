Centrifuge (CFG) Price Reaches $0.64

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $100.96 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001679 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049333 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.24 or 0.06803816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00054398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,819.20 or 0.99802376 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003200 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 158,644,395 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

