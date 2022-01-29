Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,550 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,042,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 761,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDAY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.92.

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,069,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $2,606,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,812 shares of company stock valued at $58,294,328 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

