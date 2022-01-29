CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.84

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.84 and traded as high as C$2.35. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$2.34, with a volume of 783,827 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CEU shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.24.

The company has a market cap of C$596.40 million and a PE ratio of 9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.84.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

About CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

