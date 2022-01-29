CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Down 47.1% in January

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFBK. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 298,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 19.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 28.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFBK opened at $20.00 on Friday. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $106.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.71.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. Research analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

