Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Holdings Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $50,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 268.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $2,848,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $1,082,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $239,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $321.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.02 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.98.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.54.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

