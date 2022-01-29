Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Charter Communications worth $127,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $766.04.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $590.47 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $549.59 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $629.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $702.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

