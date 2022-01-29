Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, upgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

CSH.UN stock opened at C$12.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$10.45 and a 1 year high of C$13.76. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 770.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,812.50%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

