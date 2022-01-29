Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.39.

CSH.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of TSE CSH.UN opened at C$12.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.34. The company has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 770.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.25. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$10.45 and a twelve month high of C$13.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is 3,812.50%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

