ChatCoin (CHAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $860,135.27

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $860,135.27 and approximately $35,889.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,004.11 or 0.99992217 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00075300 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00021547 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00033292 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002410 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.06 or 0.00486915 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.