Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 307.1% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 10.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 40.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 92,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,929,000 after purchasing an additional 26,891 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 85.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $463.52 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $496.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.92.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

