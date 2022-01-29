ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126,118 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of ChemoCentryx worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 12.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 16.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 355,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.77. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

