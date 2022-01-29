Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Declares Dividend of $0.70

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) announced a dividend on Friday, January 28th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous dividend of $0.62.

Cheniere Energy Partners has increased its dividend payment by 21.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 70.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.1%.

Shares of CQP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 173,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,110. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.03. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 274.31%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,579 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

