China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 906,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 190,322 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of China Petroleum & Chemical worth $44,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 216,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 47,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $697,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNP opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $114.62 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

