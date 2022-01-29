China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the December 31st total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS:CSUAY opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. China Shenhua Energy has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSUAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Shenhua Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Shenhua Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

