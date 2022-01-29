China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a growth of 131.4% from the December 31st total of 49,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of NYSE CYD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. 19,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,463. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.