China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a growth of 131.4% from the December 31st total of 49,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE CYD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. 19,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,463. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Man Group plc raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 14.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 30.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

