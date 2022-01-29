Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock Position Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,922,000 after acquiring an additional 105,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,018,000 after acquiring an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHH. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.43.

NYSE CHH opened at $141.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.11 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.96 and a 200-day moving average of $134.52.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.89%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

